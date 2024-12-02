ePages partners Avalara for cross-border tax compliance

As a result of this partnership, ePages’ customers are enabled to use Avalara AvaTax from within the ePages cloud platform to automatically manage their cross-border transaction tax compliance. This gives ePages the ability to bring sales tax automation to its US-based e-shops, helping its resellers support online merchants in the complex world of US sales tax.

Avalara’s automated sales tax software will provides rate calculations, sourcing rules and reporting to ePages installed base of 140,000 online merchants worldwide. According to ePages, the AvaTax solution not only helps online merchants in North America to comply with nationwide tax rules, but also enables them to expand cross-border.

Avalara’s indirect tax compliance solutions provide businesses with a single user-friendly platform to manage key governmental compliance obligations, including tax determination, exemption certificate management and tax return preparation, filing and remittance.

ePages collaborates with more than 60 technology partners such as online marketplaces, comparison shopping websites, payment providers and ERP vendors. Sales partners are hosting providers as well as logistics, telecommunications, and yellow pages companies who provide ecommerce solutions to their SMB customer base. The company headquarters is in Hamburg with additional offices in London, Barcelona, New York, and Jena.