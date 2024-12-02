Entryless enters Australian market via MYOB integration

MYOB is a company that supplies its software, services and support to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and public accountants. MYOBs services extend online, delivering cloud accounting products such as LiveAccounts and AccountRight Live. The company aims to help accountants scale their practices by eliminating manual process of bill entry and paper pushing.

Using Entryless, accountants and their customers can send bills in any format to a dedicated Entryless email address or upload them through a browser or mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

Entryless captures the bills automatically and translates them into each software’s proprietary format. Clients then only need to audit and approve the bills.

Earlier in November, Entryless has released a B2B payment system which aims to cut down on the busy work and expensive errors of the manual processes that most small businesses use to pay bills.