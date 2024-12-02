EML Nuapay expands into Spain, Ireland, Belgium, and The Netherlands

This brings the population covered by Nuapay's Open Banking solutions to almost 300 million people across most of Western Europe. Nuapay is continuing to invest in further expanding its reach both across Europe and globally, with more announcements coming soon.

Nuapay enables merchants, payment service providers, banks, fintechs and other software businesses to embed Open Banking within their services and reap the benefits of account-to-account payments at scale. With a single open API, Nuapay enables a seamless end-user experience for payers and helps merchants reduce the costs associated with card fraud.