EML, Fupay to launch BNPL-as-a-Service in Europe

At the time of writing, EML powers Fupay’s cash flow management and millennial credit product in Australia. Fupay’s millennial-focussed money management platform uses Open Banking data to provide smart cash flow forecasting, actionable insights, responsible BNPL ‘smoothing’, and engaging spend benefits designed to help users make every penny count.

At the heart of it all is Fupay’s proprietary spending and lending engine, which is well-positioned to address the growing consumer and regulatory demand for a better and safer short term lending option. EML’s looking to expand the connection with Fupay beyond Australia into a new venture which brings together EML’s virtual card, A2A payments, the newest Open Banking products, and Fupay’s cash flow and millennial credit product to create a new white-label offering.