Emergent Technology releases blockchain platform for gold tracking

The platform has two components: first one is the the responsible gold supply chain - the only permissioned blockchain that tracks responsibly sourced gold from mine, to refiner, to vault. The second one is G-Coin – a new digital token backed by responsibly sourced, physical gold.

The company’s blockchain went live in 2017. Miners, refiners and other supply chain participants use a mobile application that scans smart chips in tamper-proof seals to record transfer of custody and other data on the Responsible Gold blockchain. G-Coins are digital tokens of responsibly sourced gold. Each G-Coin equals one gram of gold that is secured in a vault.

The first G-Coins were created in December 2017 and will be available for purchase and zero-cost domestic and cross-border transactions in the second quarter of 2018. Consumers and investors will be able to buy, sell and remit G-Coins on various exchanges globally.

With a presence in more than 60 high-growth markets across Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, Emergent Technology has an understanding of how their solution can be of significant benefit.