Embat, a treasury and cash management fintech that uses AI, has integrated the new Banking Authorization Service (BAS) API introduced by J.P. Morgan Payments for treasury services and payments. Through the integration, clients of both companies can connect their J.P. Morgan bank accounts to Embat’s treasury management platform without IT development.

The integration targets one of the more time-consuming stages of treasury system implementation: establishing a secure, authenticated connection between the platform and the bank.

Replacing the external certification process

Connecting a treasury platform to a bank has typically required certificates obtained through an external certification authority. The process involves implementation work, data validation, and signatures, and can take months before a client is able to begin operations.

Under the new set-up, joint clients can authenticate and link their J.P. Morgan accounts to Embat’s platform in seconds. According to Antonio Berga, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Embat, the full process now becomes operational within days rather than months, as clients only need to sign the legal documentation authorising Embat to access their accounts. For treasury teams, this moves bank connectivity from a technical implementation project to a documentation-based authorisation step, reducing the operational effort tied to account activation.

Real-time data and multi-entity onboarding

J.P. Morgan Payments gives treasury management platforms real-time access to financial data held in J.P. Morgan accounts. With the integration in place, balances, transactions, and payment data flow directly into Embat’s platform, where they are integrated with a company’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and wider finance stack.

The set-up is particularly relevant for organisations operating multiple subsidiaries or legal entities. Instead of repeating the bank connection process for each entity, finance teams can rely on J.P. Morgan Payments’ single multi-tenant certificate management connection, which uses one security configuration to cover multiple subsidiaries. This allows all corporate entities to be onboarded and managed through a single connection.

Embat is also set to become the first treasury management system (TMS) to use J.P. Morgan Payments’ own user interface through the API integration. Embat clients will be able to authorise access, manage their capabilities, and track onboarding status from start to finish within one centralised hub.

Bank connectivity and the TMS ecosystem

From the bank’s perspective, Santiago Alcaraz Sánchez, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Integrations at J.P. Morgan Payments, said the focus is on enabling technology providers and their clients to connect to its services as quickly as possible while maintaining the rigour required for every connection. The official described the Embat integration as an example of how the company is simplifying banking, treasury, and payment authentication for mutual clients.

Antonio Berga noted that bank connectivity has long been a time-consuming process for finance teams. Once live, clients can base decisions on real-time data supported by Embat’s AI technology, combined with the security framework of the bank.

The integration reflects a broader shift in how banks and TMS providers handle connectivity, with API-based authorisation replacing certificate-driven processes that have traditionally slowed onboarding. For corporate treasury teams, particularly those managing complex group structures, the removal of per-entity connection work and IT development requirements addresses a recurring barrier to adopting treasury platforms.