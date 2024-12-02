Emami Group, India teams up with Ivalua and Consus

Emami will use Ivaluas strategic sourcing solutions and Consuss sourcing services to manage their sourcing processes more efficiently. The new methodology that the two partners bring to the table will help Emami optimise cost by effective use of RFx and auctions across various categories in the organization.

This move is meant to help Emami mitigate procurement cost to a great extent. Also, the service and solution have also helped the company to reduce the sourcing cycle time and achieve transparency, claims Emami Group.

The company aims to achieve rapid and measurable savings across their customer base.