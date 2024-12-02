Elemica delivers supply chain visibility with Elemica Pulse

The solution that provides real-time predictive visibility from customer order to supplier delivery and the complete order-to-cash and procure-to-pay process.

Elemica Pulse help companies to mitigate supply chain risk, and streamline cash collection and payments. Leveraging predictive intelligence, Elemica Pulse uses innovations in machine learning to help predict outcomes and correlate the dynamic influencers on their supply chain anomalies.

Elemica Pulse:

Provides visibility from end-to-end, allowing all parties to track orders, cash, and status through the entire cycle: order capture, shipment, receipt, invoice, and payment.

Uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide more accurate predictions of shipping and delivery dates

Leverages an exception-based management dashboard allowing drill down access.

Most significantly, Elemica Pulse features the Elemica Reality Check (TM). As the Elemica Business Network captures event and transaction data across the entire network, it creates a critical mass of historical business information that is used to generate actionable insights. For example, if a carrier promises next-day delivery, Elemica Reality Checkanalyzes network data using proprietary algorithms to make an accurate prediction of delivery, alerting users on a high probability of late delivery.