Elavon Freight Payment and Youredi partner team up for data integration platform

The agreement calls for Youredi to provide an integrated platform through which Elavons Europe-based customers can submit payments, invoices and shipping instructions for freight deliveries.

The Youredi platform sits between the banks freight payment system and the banks carrier customers, acting as a translator to ensure the two systems understand each other. Carriers send shipping invoices in their own proprietary format to the bank, which pass through the Youredi platform to be validated, enriched and transposed to a bank-specific format for payment.

The Elavon Freight Payment end-to-end electronic freight invoice, audit and payment solution is designed to meet developing regulatory requirements in Europe. Its e-invoicing service is fully automated, traceable for auditing and compliant with the EU and local regulations.

Youredi Analytics and Support allows companies to measure and monitor how their invoicing/payment and supply chain processes should be running, alerting them to process disruptions and errors while providing feedback to their customers.