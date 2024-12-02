Egypt approves instant payment regulations

A new network, to be launched by the end of 2021, would also allow customers to manage all their bank accounts and complete transfers with any bank through a single application, the bank’s statement said.

Customers will be able through the new network to complete fast transfers, on weekdays and during official holidays using various electronic payment tools issued by Egyptian banks, as representatives of the central bank said in the statement.

Egypt over the last two years has introduced a series of new legislation and regulatory changes designed to help fintech investments and change the way the country’s largely unbanked citizens do business.