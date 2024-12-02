eFinans and Basware join forces for e-invoicing in Turkey

The agreement is the first agreement Basware has signed in Turkey with a Turkish e-invoice service provider. This is the second cooperation agreement eFinans has concluded with another EESPA member.

Basware customers will now be able to integrate easily and directly to the Turkish Revenue Administration (TRA) e-Invoice System through eFinans and issue their e-Invoices 100% compliant with the Turkish Tax Code. eFinans and Basware are ready with their top quality service to cater clients’ needs in export and tax-free transactions out of Turkey as such are obliged to be issued as e-Invoice as of 01/07/2017 (voluntary us between 01/01/2017 and 30/06/2017).

eFinans will be offering its 10-year TRA compliant storing service to Basware customers, as it has offered to all its customers with no exception, since its establishment. Moreover, eFinans clients will also be able to benefit from services as QNB Finansbank e-invoice loans and e-invoice pledge-pool facilities.

eFinans was founded in 2013 by QNB Finansbank and C ybersoft’s partnership. In collaboration with 130+ integrated software companies, eFinans offers online solutions to its customers in e-invoice integration, e-invoice service provision, e-invoice archival, e-ledger, e-archive (e-bills), registered electronic mail (REM) services together with banking services at its e-trade portal Finans Yildizi.