EESPA releases MIFA framework agreement

EESPA Working Group has been actively building the MIFA, now released as version 2.0, and also undertook a successful Pilot which was completed in 2017.

The MIFA contains a Legal Agreement, a Common Service Description and an Adherence Agreement to express on-boarding by Members. EESPA also established a governance framework for ongoing support and development of its interoperability frameworks. The bilateral Model Interoperability Agreement remains available for member use as appropriate.

In 2016 over 500 million invoices were delivered between service providers from the EESPA community, an increase of 36.5% in B2B/B2G and 47.3% in the B2C segment over the previous year. This trend is expected to continue and is supported by the association’s interoperability agreements, which facilitate rapid on-boarding and efficient operations for thousands of end-users.

EESPA will continue to discuss and seek convergence with other e-business associations in the area of interoperability at both the business and technical level, and is committed as one of its key objectives to create a fully interoperable eco-system.