Edicoms EDICOMNet provides link-up with Disney stores

With EDICOMNet, users can reach the main distributors and expand the scope of their EDI B2B communications project worldwide.

EDICOMNet is also a connected private network for electronic data interchange, constantly updating its interoperability agreements with the main VAN (Value Added Network) worldwide.

In recent news, Edicom has reached an interconnection agreement with US multinational Liaison that covers any type of business message, from e-invoices to purchase orders or dispatch advices.

