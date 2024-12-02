EDICOM enters the Framework Agreement with the Crown Commercial Service

The aim of this Framework is to enable UK public sector bodies to efficiently manage the procurement of PEPPOL Access Point Services. These allow for electronic communication and document exchange between the government institutions and their suppliers.

For public Hospitals in the UK (Trusts), the Framework Agreement is the basis for implementing the part of the NHS e-procurement strategy related to the PEPPOL business document exchange. The adoption of PEPPOL standards enhances interoperability and requires the use of a single standard.