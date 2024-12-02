ECB recalibrates targeted lending operations

In view of the current inflationary developments and outlook, it is necessary to adapt certain parameters of TLTRO III to reinforce the transmission of the ECB’s policy rates to bank lending conditions so that TLTRO III contributes to the transmission of the monetary policy stance needed to ensure the timely return of inflation to the ECB’s 2% medium-term target, says the official press release.

What does recalibrating TLTRO III T&C entail

The recalibration of the TLTRO III terms and conditions will reportedly contribute to the normalisation of bank funding costs. The ensuing normalisation of financing conditions, in turn, will exert downward pressure on inflation, contributing to restoring price stability over the medium term. The recalibration also removes deterrents to early voluntary repayment of outstanding TLTRO III funds. Earlier voluntary repayments would reduce the Eurosystem balance sheet and, with that, contribute to the overall monetary policy normalisation, according to the ECB press release.

From 23 November 2022 until the maturity date or early repayment date of each respective outstanding TLTRO III operation, the interest rate on TLTRO III operations will be indexed to the average applicable key ECB interest rates over this period. The existing interest rate calculation method will be maintained for the period from the settlement date of each respective TLTRO III operation until 22 November 2022, albeit with indexing to the applicable key ECB interest rates ending on that date.

Furthermore, three additional voluntary early repayment dates will be introduced to provide TLTRO III participants with additional opportunities to partly, or fully, repay their respective TLTRO III borrowings before their maturity.

The new interest rate calculation methods

The first additional voluntary repayment opportunity will coincide with the start of the new interest rate calculation method on 23 November 2022. Counterparties will need to inform their respective national central bank by 16 November 2022 of their intention to use this repayment option. The repayment calendar will be updated on the ECB’s website accordingly, says the ECB.

These changes to the terms and conditions of TLTRO III will apply to all TLTRO III operations still outstanding and will be implemented via a sixth amendment to the Decision of the ECB of 22 July 2019 on a third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (ECB/2019/21), as amended by the Decisions of the ECB of 12 September 2019 (ECB/2019/28), 16 March 2020 (ECB/2020/13), 30 April 2020 (ECB/2020/25), 29 January 2021 (ECB/2021/3), and 30 April 2021 (ECB/2021/21). The amendment will shortly be published on the ECB’s website and subsequently in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The Governing Council stands ready to adjust all instruments within its mandate to ensure that inflation stabilises at the 2% medium-term target, the official press release concludes.