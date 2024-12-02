E-invoicing market to grow at a 23.3% CAGR by 2018 - report

According to research company Sandlerresearch, the growth is a consequence of the increased adoption of cloud-based models for e-invoicing which offer a pay-per-use model and enables multiple users to access e-invoicing without time or location constraints.

Also, the report unveiled that the need to automate the invoicing process and reduce operational costs in organizations is one of the major drivers. The solutions for global e-invoicing market can be offered in three different models or a combination of models. In model 1, vendors offer basic e-invoicing services free of cost. In model 2, vendors offer additional and value-added services such as digital signatures and archiving. In model 3, vendors offer services under the freemium model along with full-fledged paid solutions.