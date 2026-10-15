Dougs, an accounting and financial management platform for small businesses, has secured a EUR 50 million investment from Expedition Growth Capital. The company plans to use the funding to extend AI workflows across its accounting production, broaden its offering across accounting, legal, and financial management services, and strengthen its presence in the French market.

A service provider with software economics

Dougs’ model differs from that of software vendors selling tools to accounting firms. The company delivers regulated accounting services directly to small businesses, owns the client relationship, and takes responsibility for the work produced. It has built its technology stack in-house and employs more than 100 engineers.

According to the company, this approach has enabled gross margins above 80%, compared with margins below 50% that are typical in the accounting sector, as each of its accountants can serve a larger number of clients.

Over the past ten years, the company has filed hundreds of thousands of tax returns and financial statements. This activity has produced a proprietary record of accounting workflows, customer context, exceptions, and professional decisions, which Dougs views as a foundation for applying AI to professional services.

From automated bookkeeping to agentic production

AI is already embedded in Dougs’ accounting production, with bookkeeping workflows completed through AI. The company has built its own agentic platform, which connects directly to its internal tools, encodes its accounting expertise, and already runs entire stages of production end-to-end. At the same time, accountants work alongside the system daily.

The next milestone set by Dougs is the autonomous generation of financial statements, which would then be reviewed and signed by a chartered accountant. Company officials described a division of labour in which AI handles the bulk of production while accountants provide professional judgement, and indicated that time freed by automation will be redirected towards client relationships. Dougs also cites its regulatory licence and the scale of its client base as factors that are difficult for competitors to replicate.

Market opportunity in France

Dougs estimates that France represents a market worth more than EUR 20 billion across accounting and adjacent services, including approximately EUR 1.5 billion in its current core market. Part of its expansion strategy involves a network of local partners that bring entrepreneurs onto the platform.

For Expedition Growth Capital, the investment reflects the view that AI’s impact on the services sector is greater when combined with deep domain expertise.