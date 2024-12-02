Dexteritas funds Factris with EUR 5 mln Facility

This funding will enable Factris to support more factoring companies, acquire loan portfolios, and free up trapped investment capital, propelling them forward to become one of the biggest working-capital providers to SMEs in the EU.

Instead of relying on humans to slowly and incompletely understand the risk involved, Factris has automated the process to quickly and accurately assess the risk of a financial case, thus allowing them to fund more SMEs while also preventing financial loss.

This new funding partner will enable Factris to further grow in volume, allowing them to offer their financing to even more businesses.

Factris is a fintech company on a mission to provide working capital to European SMEs through financial technology with personalised guidance.

Dexteritas is a private debt fund that offers flexible alternative financing to Dutch companies. With a focus on medium-sized companies, Dexteritas offers tailor-made solutions for growth financing.