Delio to help SMTB with new digital platform

With this partnership, the bank hopes to accelerate the promotion and distribution of private market investment opportunities to the bank’s high-net-worth (HNW) and institutional clients.

The Delio-powered private markets platform will play a main role in helping SMTB’s clients to digitally access the latest investment opportunities at their convenience, explore information about the deals on offer, and begin the transaction process should they wish to invest.

In addition to digitising the user experience, SMTB will also use the platform to quicken internal processes while generating additional client insights, which will enable the personalisation of the services they offer in the future. SMTB’s platform will initially focus on private equity and real estate investment opportunities and is underpinned by Delio’s private markets technology.