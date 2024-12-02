DBS IDEAL removes physical tokens in corporate transactions

Currently, corporate treasurers often have to carry several security tokens to conduct their business banking, with some having up to six physical tokens with them at any one time. The new feature is available to both Apple and Android users and the bank claims to be the first Asian bank to offer this integrated service on one mobile platform.

To access the digital token, existing DBS IDEAL customers simply need to update or download the DBS IDEAL Mobile app from the Google Play or Apple store on their phones. As the digital token is integrated into the user’s phone, it is available 24/7 and secure. For iPhone users, the digital token utilises the user’s fingerprint to ensure identity confirmation and conduct secure online transactions. Android users will continue to key in their PIN to carry out transactions.

Over 140,000 DBS IDEAL and DBS IDEAL Mobile customers across 10 markets can access this new service. Over 3 million transactions a month are conducted on DBS IDEAL.