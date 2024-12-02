DBS and ACI Worldwide extend partnership in Asia-Pacific

The partnership will also include Singapore’s first FAST Real-Time Payments gateway service to corporate and institutional customers.

DBS is further building upon its longstanding relationship with ACI, through which the bank originally developed IDEAL.

DBS’s continued digital transformation utilizes ACI’s UP Real-Time Payments solution as the backbone of its enterprise payments framework, allowing merchant, wholesale and SME customers to offer fast payments services – including over the mobile channel and Singapore’s enhanced peer-to-peer funds transfer service, PayNow.

For a complete list of ACI Worldwide’s offerings and services, please visit our online payments company database.