Dawn Foods selects Invoiceware International for e-invoicing in Mexico

Under the agreement, Invoiceware will provide Dawn Foods complete solution to register each inbound and outbound invoicing transaction with the SAT, Mexico’s tax authority, along with providing report extractions and monitors to maintain complete compliance with the recent eContabilidad legislation.

Dawn Foods selected Invoiceware International to eliminate the internal burden of constant change management and required modifications to its native SAP ERP systems. Also, it will use Invoiceware International’s business-to-government compliance solutions, including billing, procurement, and reporting.

Starting with September 2015, multinationals operating in Mexico are required to submit journal entry (Polizas) reports to the SAT under Mexico’s eContabilidad legislation if they are audited or due VAT tax refunds. As part of this mandate, reports must match supporting XML electronic invoices otherwise companies risk fines - per invoice - for inaccuracies.