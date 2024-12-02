Danske Bank selects Windward to automate global compliance processes using AI

Windward’s AI-based predictive intelligence solution will enable Danske Bank to employ dynamic risk profiling and to integrate automated risk-based maritime compliance solutions to comply with and manage increasing sanctions risks and regulations.

As more demanding regulations target the broader maritime ecosystem, financial institutions are now required to enhance the evaluation of the partners they conduct business with. Windward’s platform will also enhance Danske Bank’s operational performance for screening, investigating, and auditing transactions for the 90% of global trade which occurs on the ocean.

Windward’s Predictive Intelligence is powered by MAIA™ – Maritime Artificial Intelligence Analytics – an AI solution based on 300 behavioural analytics models and over 10 billion data points. The company’s proprietary platform provides banks and other financial institutions with a 360° solution that supports risk management strategies.