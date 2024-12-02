CUA taps NCR Atleos Allpoint Network to expand access to cash







CUA has been supporting members and communities for nearly 90 years. As the credit union continues to grow and expand geographically, it was looking for a way to provide members across the US with convenient physical touchpoints to withdraw cash and access other critical financial services. Atleos’ Allpoint Network enables CUA’s members to use over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs where they already live, shop and travel, in addition to other ATMs they already have access to.

Officials from CUA said that as part of their ongoing expansion, they wanted to provide options for meaningful physical interactions even when there isn’t a branch nearby, while also ensuring their members always have reliable, surcharge-free access to cash. With Atleos, they have found a cost-effective, easy way to connect with members from the safety and convenience of trusted retail locations. They will be able to enhance their national presence while delivering safe, convenient physical touchpoints that strengthen member relationships.

In a reply, representatives from NCR Atleos said the demand for utility ATM networks continues to increase. Such an approach widens access to cash for consumers while reducing the cost burden for banks and credit unions. They look forward to working with CUA as they embrace this strategy to support growth and deliver augmented member experiences.





What does Atleos do?

Atleos specialises in enhancing self-service financial access, leveraging its expertise in ATMs, an independently-owned network, and global services. By driving operational efficiency for financial institutions, increasing footfall for retailers, and delivering digital-first financial self-service experiences, Atleos consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation.