CSI,Summit Technology Group to offer cloud hosting solution





CSI’s cloud hosting solution will provide community financial institutions with a compliant IT infrastructure. By addressing infrastructure inefficiencies, this cloud hosting environment provides institutions the ability to host servers and desktops in a cloud infrastructure. With the option to scale as the needs of the institution grow, cloud hosting services allow for flexibility while meeting cybersecurity and regulatory requirements.

By delivering a uniform desktop experience without introducing latency, CSI’s cloud hosting solution creates a technology environment that provides access from anywhere, on any device, through a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI).