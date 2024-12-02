CSI globalVCard teams up with IPS for purchase-to-pay solution

Under the terms of the partnership, CSI’s globalVCard will be integrated into the IPS Platform to further automate the purchase-to-pay process and provide payment data to both accounts receivable and accounts payable trading partners.

IPS will, as a result of the agreement, enhance their payables solutions with CSI’s electronic payment system. The integration of payment data along with invoice and purchasing information, as well as all the associated documents, in one platform will help make the process more efficient and also serve as a significant tool during audits.

CSI Enterprises was founded in 1989 and its financial payment products include the globalVCard virtual payment solutions and mobile applications, corporate purchasing cards, and business fleet fueling/maintenance payment cards. Businesses rely on CSIs products to control spending, reduce costs and increase profits in all areas of B2B payments, including accounts payable, business travel spending and fuel purchases.

Founded in 1991, IPS provides document processing solutions that convert manual processing into digital processes based on the clients existing technology and business needs. According to the company, its client base encompasses a wide range of industries with over 10,000 users, including numerous Fortune 500 companies.