CSI globalVCard enters strategic partnership with Geoswift

Via a strategic partnership with Geoswift, a provider of cross-border payments between China and the rest of the world, CSI now provides its customers an enhanced way to make business-to-business payments to China, with settlement in CNY directly into their supplier’s Chinese bank account.

Geoswift is a regulated provider of two-way cross-border payments with China and the rest of the world. Geoswift provides payment settlement, payment collection and foreign exchange services to meet the needs of consumers for tuition payments, ecommerce travel and pre-paid cards.

Founded in 1989, CSI Enterprises’ financial payment products include the globalVCard virtual payment solutions and mobile applications, corporate purchasing cards and business fleet fueling/maintenance payment cards. Businesses rely on CSI’s products to control spending in all areas of B2B payments, including accounts payable, business travel spending and fuel purchases.