Critigen certified for Avalaras sales tax automation solution

The integration is powered by Critigen, a global provider of information technology solutions and geospatial IT services. The certified Critigen connector enables PeopleSoft users to access Avalara AvaTax from within Critigen’s existing workflow to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and e-commerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately-held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

In recent news, Avalara has unveiled that San Diego Media, a developer of enhanced multi-channel ecommerce systems designed for manufacturers, distributors and retailers, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners.