Credit Suisse to launch digital banking app

Credit Suisse’s new CSX banking app will offer free online banking including a free-of-charge online debit card and other capabilities to be rolled out over months enabling customers to take out mortgages, make investments and plan their pensions.

Credit Suisse aims to cut costs in its Swiss retail business by closing roughly a quarter of its branches, while bringing in new customers - particularly in the younger client segment, where it says it has catch-up work to do -- by expanding upon other digital solutions in the market and offering brick-and-mortar presence to those seeking it.

Its CSX app will roll out a fully digital wealth management service in mid-November, it said. Cash withdrawals at ATM machines are not covered by the app, but clients who do so regularly can reduce costs via a Mastercard debit card that costs 3.95 Swiss francs (USD 4.34) a month.



