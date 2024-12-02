Credit Sesame completes the acquisition of Canadian digital bank





Credit Sesame and STACK began a partnership in late 2019, marrying Credit Sesame's credit expertise and STACK's digital banking services to create Sesame Cash, a kind of no-fee digital banking service that helps consumers grow their cash and credit together in one place.

According to PR Newswire, the acquisition is the first step toward Credit Sesame's international business expansion plans. Later in 2020, Credit Sesame's credit services will be integrated with STACK's digital banking offering to bring cash and credit management to Canadian consumers.