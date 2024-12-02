Credijusto acquires Banco Finterra





The deal for under USD 50 million closed after a year and a half in the works, and the combined assets are worth around USD 300 million, according to Reuters.

With Banco Finterra’s backing, Credijusto aims to ramp up services for Mexican companies that sell to the US and build a business for US companies that do cross-border trade in Mexico and beyond in Latin America.

Credijusto and Banco Finterra combined have lent more than USD 2 billion to small and medium-sized businesses.