Coupa to debut on the stock market soon

The company provides spend management software and claims they’ve saved their customers USD 8 billion.

For the six months ending in July of this year, Coupa lost USD 24.3 million, which is compared to USD 25.1 million in the same period last year. Revenue grew from USD 31.6 million to USD 53.2 million in the same timeframe.

Yet Coupa is amongst a small group of tech companies that are expected to IPO this fall.