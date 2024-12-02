Corcentric teams up with Nvoicepay for electronic payments in the cloud

This partnership will enable customers of Corcentric’s COR360 AP automation solution to pay their invoices electronically, creating an enhanced procure-to-pay solution.

Corcentric’s financial process automation solutions facilitate B2B commerce. Their accounts payable solution streamlines AP departments by removing paper complexity. Corcentric’s cloud-based, SaaS solution enables companies to automate their accounts payable processes with e-invoicing, three-way matching, automated invoice processing, ERP integration and payments.

Nvoicepay is a provider of AP automation, P2P automation and electronic payments solutions. Nvoicepay streamlines the way companies pay their accounts payable invoices through electronic payments. Nvoicepay partners with numerous enterprises across multiple industries to process billions of dollars in B2B payments each year.

Founded in 1998, Corcentric is a provider of financial process automation, specializing in accounts payable automation, PO requisitioning and imaging and workflow solutions. By creating a paperless conduit between procurement, accounts payable, accounts receivable and suppliers, Corcentric allows companies to manage their invoices electronically.