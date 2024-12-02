Constellation partners with SavvyMoney





Following this announcement, Constellation Digital Banking platform users and customers will have access to SavvyMoney’s toolsets and guidance in order to optimise the manner in which they gain better insights and improve the credit standing and financial health of their members.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

SavvyMoney’s credit scoring solutions and its analytics are set to provide real-time data for an improved, faster, and more efficient decisioning process. In addition, its interactive digital products and personalisation capabilities are expected to help the community FIs to support the financial wellness of their clients and members, as well as foster deeper, more meaningful relationships.

The Constellation Digital Banking platform was developed in order to make it easier for community financial institutions and banks with the possibility to connect to optimised fintechs like SavvyMoney. By leveraging open architecture, the platform aims to provide credit unions with the flexibility to customise their own fintech services, as well as gain more control over their technology roadmaps, streamlining the transition to digital banking, and ensuring that their members receive the personalised digital banking experiences that they expect.

According to the official press release, Constallation’s goal was set to optimise the way credit unions develop the technology roadmap they need in order to meet their unique business demands and address the requirements of their members to thrive in today’s digital banking environment. By integrating SavvyMoney’s credit monitoring solutions and offers engine into Constelation’s platform, the collaboration will also enhance digital engagement and provide credit unions and their members with invaluable insights and resources to effectively and securely manage financial health.



