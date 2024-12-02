Comarchs Accounts Payable solution certified by AEAT

As a result, all invoices or other equivalent documents such as tickets captured in Comarch ECM have the same legal validity as paper copies. Comarch Accounts Payable solution has received full approval in accordance with the Article 8 of the Resolution of 24th October 2007 and following the procedure referred to in the Article 7 of Order EHA / 962/2007 of 10th April 2007. Furthermore, the company’s mobile app for document capture has received the certification as well.

Comarch Accounts Payable is a solution dedicated to optimize e-invoicing and e-procurement and it provides redesign, streamlines and automates documents processing. The solution eliminates additive inefficiency by automated data capture from multi-channel (paper, email, OCR, EDI), electronic routing, passing collected data through the process, integration with ERPs solutions.

It is expected that the entire set of requirements be unified across the EU, but, until then, each market needs its own confirmation by authoritative agencies.