CloudTrade brings e-invoicing to Oracle ERP users

In partnership with UKOCN, CloudTrade is going to provide its cloud based e-invoicing services to deliver adoption e-invoicing solution to the Oracle’s enterprise network.

CloudTrade’s e-invoicing solution integrates with Oracle’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform and will ensure data is uploaded within minutes of a supplier submitting an invoice.

CloudTrade’s patent-protected software uses unique rules based technology with backward tracking search, to interpret, validate, and extrapolate semantic meaning from documents of any type. So whether its invoices, sales and purchase orders, and shipping notices, CloudTrade processes them automatically.

Although CloudTrade offers suppliers a number of ways to send their electronic invoice (including direct XML / EDI), by far the most popular approach is for a supplier to simply send an application generated PDF via email. When an application generates a PDF, in almost all instances it will be a text PDF. CloudTrade reads the document text straight from the PDF without the use of OCR.

