ClickSure, Transpay team up to enable local currency commission affiliate payouts

The ClickSure network connects advertisers and affiliates through a suite of technology solutions, including invoice and payment automation. As it continues to experience rapid growth, the company feels it is important to focus on efficient and cost-effective payments for their affiliates.

With more than 50% of ClickSure affiliates preferring to receive their commission payouts directly to their local bank account, Transpay’s platform provides a solution with a simple, cost-effective alternative to international bank wires and checks, with direct-to-bank access in emerging markets.

Transpay’s global payout network includes more than 120 countries and over 60 currencies.