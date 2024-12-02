Clayco selects DataServ for AP automation

This purchase-to-pay (P2P) solution includes DataServ’s touchless invoice process product AutoVouch, which is set to provide the Clayco staff with an enhanced solution to their invoice processing needs.

Clayco is a real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm.

Founded in 1994, DataServ is a global SaaS provider of document and process workflow automation solutions for the financial operations and human resources functions. DataServ streamlines costs within Accounts Payable via their purchase-to-pay solution set (including Expense Report Automation and Purchase Order Requisition Automation), Accounts Receivable with quote-to-cash (Q2C) and Human Resources through hire-to-retire (H2R) by transforming documents to data and automating business processes.

In recent news, DataServ has expanded its work with a national provider of healthcare services.