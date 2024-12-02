City of Roswell, TradeRocket partner for fintech e-invoicing services

TradeRocket will provide Roswell with a flexible way for their suppliers to electronically submit their invoices. TradeRockets e-invoicing will streamline and automate the Citys invoice approval processes as well as eliminate manual data entry of supplier invoices.

The e-invoicing solution is just one part of TradeRockets complete fintech platform. The platform provides a portal for mid-market buyers, suppliers and lenders to upgrade their bottom lines by expediting the entire payment process. Buyers can pay their suppliers when they choose to, without adding debt to their balance sheets; moreover, suppliers can be paid when they want to, and funders are afforded a short term/low risk/high return investment vehicle.

TradeRocket is a SaaS financial platform that brings enterprise class supply chain financial management to the global mid-market, and converts accounts payable departments into profit centers. TradeRocket reduces buyers invoice and payment processing costs, allows suppliers to get paid early (without negatively impacting the buyers cash flow), and helps funders deploy low risk capital.