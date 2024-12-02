Citi Ventures, PNC make strategic investment in HighRadius

Banks and enterprises recognize receivables management has to address the 50% of B2B payments that are still handled through paper checks while positioning themselves for changes in payment and remittance processes across the globe. HighRadius has an 11-year track record of solving these problems for the worlds largest companies. Embracing the changing payments landscape, Citi Ventures and PNC have invested in HighRadius vision to redefine the B2B payments landscape.

HighRadius, claims the company, sits at the nexus of several key trends in financial technology: enabling near real-time payments, artificial intelligence and cloud delivery. By developing software that incorporates these capabilities, operational silos in payment processing are dissolved and tasks that previously required experienced human judgement - further complicated by complex IT deployments - are automatically resolved. This all-inclusive payments and receivables technology is the reason more than 25% of the Fortune 1000 utilize HighRadius technology, including adidas, Cargill, Danone, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Starbucks, Sysco, Warner Bros. and Zurich.