Citi launches Citi Real-Time Funding for corporate clients







Citi Real-Time Funding (RTF) is now available in Australia, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand to additional markets later in 2024. The solution enables the automated movement of funds between cross-border accounts based on pre-defined rules set by the client, helping them ensure that cash is available when and where it’s needed.





Benefits of Citi RTF include:

Automated and instant funding between intercompany accounts on a 24/7 basis, including intraday, afterhours, weekends and holidays;

Timely and automated release of payments, domestically and across borders;

Consolidated view of intercompany loans and cash positions in one report;

Reduced need for account buffers, prefunding and borrowing.

Revolutionising treasury management

Citi RTF is a differentiated offering that can help corporate treasurers optimise liquidity and make funding decisions with real-time data, while also automating traditionally manual processes for 24/7 account monitoring and complex cash forecasting to support their operations. The solution may be especially beneficial for companies with a lean treasury team or a centralised liquidity structure, helping them to maximise treasury efficiency and performance.

Citi’s comprehensive suite of liquidity management offerings provide cross-border and cross-currency cash pooling solutions across its global network. With the addition of Citi RTF, Citi continues to bring innovative solutions that are designed to address the evolving needs of corporate treasurers and enable their businesses to compete in an increasingly 24/7, real-time world.

Officials from Citi said that with the introduction of Citi RTF, they continue to deliver real-time treasury solutions to help clients remain competitive and agile. With the proliferation of instant payments and evolving business models, treasuries must be able to support rapidly growing, 24/7 cash flows. Citi RTF complements their existing treasury products like Real-Time Multibanking, On-Demand Sweeps, and Real-Time Liquidity Sharing that are powering their clients’ journeys to real-time liquidity management.





