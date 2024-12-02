Chrome River, Amadeus offer travel booking and expense solution

The agreement means that Chrome River is now an Amadeus Premier Partner for expense management technology, giving customers the ability to select integrated providers for each aspect of their corporate travel and expense programs. It further extends the relationship between the two organisations, following the 2015 launch of a technology collaboration in North America.

Chrome River Technologies is an US-based provider of expense management and supplier invoice processing software. Chrome River delivers payback via a SaaS delivery model that requires no hardware and no software.

Amadeus is a provider of technology solutions for the global travel industry. Customer groups include travel providers (airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operator), travel sellers (travel agencies and websites), and travel buyers (corporations and travel management companies).