Cegedim, iSign to extend EU partnership

In an agreement signed recently, the minimum term of the exclusive partnership between Cegedim and iSIGN has been extended for an additional three years to January 2026. The electronic signature technology provided by iSIGN is fully integrated in a number of Cegedim solutions and is currently in production with several major European-based companies.

These integrations enable Cegedim to provide both standalone e-signature solutions and to power a groundbreaking electronic payment service that seamlessly handles transactions from purchase orders and invoices to scheduling and fulfillment of payments.