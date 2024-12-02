Cashplus brings out its transaction API

From a technical perspective, the API is released via Cashplus.io. Their RESTful Web API services are grouped into vertical business domain areas, and delivered through a Swagger user interface. This allows Cashplus to not only publish transactional middleware operations, but also provide usage documentation which simplifies implementation and client side consumption.

Although compliant with the Open Banking initiative, Cashplus will initially provide this API to contracted partners of APS financial, the issuer behind the Cashplus Business Account.

To handle the huge demand, APS financial has launched a registration process at Cashplus.io to capture partner interest for current and future Cashplus APIs.