Captiq cooperates with Solarisbank

Solarisbank will act as the lending bank for Captiq's platform. Captiq has developed an automated process for sales partners and financing customers, from application to loan disbursement, in which Solarisbank takes on regulatory aspects. As a banking-as-a-service platform (BaaS), Solarisbank will be responsible for lending to Captiq customers.

Captiq has developed an online financing solution tailored to the needs of professional workers, the majority of which are freelancers. The loans that are brokered via the platform address financing inquiries below EUR 250,000. Captiq has developed a specific rating model and a tailor-made application process for the target group, which includes pharmacists, architects, doctors, lawyers and auditors, who can apply for loans through the website or through financial advisors. If the rating is positive, the payment is made by Solarisbank within a few working days, also automatically.