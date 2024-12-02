Capgemini rolls out Open Banking Solution for PSD2

Capgemini’s PSD2 Open Banking Solution is designed to lower the cost of compliance by accelerating strategy definition, readiness assessment, and implementation capabilities including new forms of collaboration with a whole ecosystem of business partners.

Banks and PSPs across Europe are challenged to achieve PSD2 compliance by January 2018, and are also under increasing pressure to improve protection for online payments, encourage innovation in payment services, engage customers better, and make cross-border payments safer. Capgemini’s approach enables banks and PSPs to define their initial PSD2 strategy, adapt their offerings to the new payments landscape, then analyze PSD2 compliance requirements and link them to the interpretation that each member state will adopt.

Capgemini’s PSD2 Open Banking Solution, hosted on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud, represents a solution meant to reduce risk and cost of compliance. The platform is designed around four key capabilities, delivered in collaboration with Capgemini partners including AWS, MuleSoft, Token, and AppDynamics:

An Open API3 program on a central collaboration platform is designed to facilitate the new PSD2 requirements and allows banks and PSPs to share data, get access to customer information such as spending habits and financial information, and identify areas to introduce new offerings.

Access to the FinTech ecosystem through Capgemini’s Applied Innovation Exchange4 , an integrated developer portal, and an API sandbox, all of which enables banks and PSPs to work with third party providers, developers and other companies to build solutions on open APIs.

‘Smart tokens’ combines tokenization5 and public-key cryptography to give banks and PSPs control of the entire transaction chain by issuing and redeeming payment authorizations.

Centralized, real-time monitoring of all platform components and transactions to facilitate compliance by banks and PSPs with the PSD2 requirements adopted by their member state and help identify issues impacting customers quickly and precisely.