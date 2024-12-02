CaixaBank launches Facebook transaction platform

The platform enables customers to check account balances, make micro-donations and contract personalised card services. The platform is available to any CaixaBank customer with a Facebook profile who wishes to join the service.

Once activated, users can open the application via their personal profile or the bank’s Facebook page. Users will have to enter their Linea Abierta username and password each time the service is opened. Facebook will not have access to any personal or bank information.

CaixaBank customers on Facebook will also be able to use the application to open Linea Abierta, the online banking platform where customers can make transfers, operate with cards, on the stock market and contract asset and liability products.