C2FO, Tech Data partnership extended for an extra five years

The programme, which was started in December 2014, has been extended for five years and will work towards reaching out to Tech Data’s Europe-based vendors. In the European market, 50% of SMEs (small and medium-sized businesses) consider cash flow management as one of their main growth impediments, according to the 2016 C2FO Working Capital Outlook Survey.

C2FO processes more than USD 88.3 billion in global working capital flows and the ability to manage high volumes is important for an efficient supply chain. For this purpose, the company will use Tech Data’s solutions to accelerate payment of approved invoices.