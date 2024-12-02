Bunq reportedly secures EUR 160 mln funding

The deal, first reported by Netherlands-based newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad, is said to be for EUR 160 million at a EUR 1.65 billion price tag—a sizable jump from the group’s last EUR 10 million fundraise in 2018. Earlier in 2021 Bunq reached EUR 1 billion in user deposits, a doubling over 2020, and now operates in all EU countries plus the UK.

According to Het Financieele Dagblad, as reported by AltFi, the funding round is pending regulatory approval as the Netherlands-based financial regulator will need to greenlight the deal, which also reportedly involves Bunq acquiring an SME lender from the private equity firm’s portfolio.