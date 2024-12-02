Brooks Brothers expands procure-to-pay cloud footprint on GT Nexus

Since 2007, the retailer has used GT Nexus for procurement and settlement processes. Brooks Brothers will leverage that same data and connectivity to extend supply chain visibility, support international growth and others.

The GT Nexus platform houses, connects and shares data across all areas of the business, linking the physical and financial supply chain.

GT Nexus operates a cloud-based business network and execution platform for global trade and supply chain management. Over 25,000 businesses across industry verticals, including Adidas Group, Caterpillar, Citi, Columbia Sportswear, DHL, Electrolux, Levi Strauss & Co., Nestlé, Pfizer and Sears share GT Nexus as their standard, multi-enterprise collaboration platform. This enables all network participants to operate across multiple supply chain functions, allowing them to optimize the flow of goods, funds and trade information, from the point of order through final payment.

In recent news, GT Nexus has unveiled that global surf brand Billabong, and its family of brands, is positioning its supply chain on the GT Nexus platform to support transformation of its wholesale and retail businesses.